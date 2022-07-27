Pindula

Leonard Chikomba is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Gokwe Kabuyana constituency.
 
 
==Background==
 
Leonard Chikomba was born on 3/23/1955 in Mwenezi, Masvingo.
 
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
*Chikomba in was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]].  
+
*Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]].  
 
*A member of Central Committee
 
*A member of Central Committee
  
Line 117: Line 101:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
+
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 10:25, 27 July 2022

Mr
Leonard Chikomba
Leonard Chikomba.jpeg
BornLeonard Chikomba
(1955-03-23)March 23, 1955
Mwenezi
DiedMay 28, 2022(2022-05-28) (aged 67)
Chitekete Area
Cause of deathRoad Traffic Accident
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
OrganizationZANU-PF
Known forPolitician and Businessman
Spouse(s)Margret
ChildrenEdward


Political career

  • Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for Midlands Province.
  • A member of Central Committee
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Leonard_Chikomba&oldid=119192"