Latest revision as of 10:25, 27 July 2022
|Mr
Leonard Chikomba
|Born
|Leonard Chikomba
March 23, 1955
Mwenezi
|Died
|May 28, 2022 (aged 67)
Chitekete Area
|Cause of death
|Road Traffic Accident
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|ZANU-PF
|Known for
|Politician and Businessman
|Spouse(s)
|Margret
|Children
|Edward
Political career
- Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for Midlands Province.
- A member of Central Committee