(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

Line 1: Line 1:

{{Infobox person {{Infobox person

− | honorific_prefix = + | pre-nominals = Mr

− | name = Leonard Chikomba<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> + | name = Leonard Chikomba <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

− | honorific_suffix = + | post-nominals =

− | image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" ( or "Image:" ) prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] --> + | image =

− | image_size = 250px + [[File:Leonard Chikomba.jpeg|thumb]]

− | alt = Leonard Chikomba, [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]], [[Gokwe Kabuyana]], Zimbabwean Politicians + <!-- filename only, no " "File:" " or " "Image:" " prefix , and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

− | caption = + | image_upright =

− | native_name = + | alt =

− | native_name_lang = + | caption =

− | birth_name = Leonard Chikomba<!-- only use if different from name above --> + | native_name =

− | birth_date = {{birth date and age |1955| 3 |23}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} --> + | native_name_lang =

− | birth_place = [[ Mwenezi , Masvingo]] + | pronunciation =

− | baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered --> + | birth_name = Leonard Chikomba <!-- only use if different from name above -->

− | disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) --> + | birth_date = {{birth date |1955| 03 |23}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

− | disappeared_place = + | birth_place = Mwenezi

− | disappeared_status = + | baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

− | death_date = <!-- {{death date and age| YYYY | MM | DD | YYYY | MM | DD }} (death date then birth date) --> + | disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

− | death_place = + | disappeared_place =

− | death_cause = + | disappeared_status =

− | body_discovered = + | death_date = {{death date and age| 2022 | 05 | 28 | 1955 | 03 | 23 }}

− | resting_place = + | death_place = Chitekete Area

− | resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} --> + | death_cause = Road Traffic Accident

− | monuments = + | body_discovered =

− | residence = + | resting_place =

− | nationality = + | resting_place_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->

− | other_names = + | burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

− | ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> + | burial_coordinates = <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->

− | citizenship = + | monuments =

− | education = + | residence = Zimbabwe

− | alma_mater = + | nationality = [[Zimbabwean]]

− | occupation = {{flat list| + | other_names =

− *Politician + | citizenship = Zimbabwean

− *Member of Parliament + | education =

− }} + | alma_mater =

− | years_active = + | occupation =

− | era = + | years_active =

− | employer = + | era =

− | organization = + | employer =

− | agent = + | organization = ZANU-PF

− | known_for = + | agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

− | notable_works = + | known_for = Politician and Businessman

− | style = + | notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

− | home_town = + | style =

− | salary = + | home_town =

− | net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> + | salary =

− | height = <!-- {{height| cm = X }} OR {{height| ft =X| in =Y}} --> + | net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

− | weight = <!-- {{convert| X | kg | lb |0|abbr=on}} or {{convert| X | lb |kg|0|abbr=on}} --> + | height = <!-- ""X cm "", ""X m"" or "" X ft Y in "" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

− | television = + | weight = <!-- "" X kg "", ""X lb "" or "" X st Y lb "" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

− | title = Honorable Member of Parliament + | television =

− | term = + | title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

− | predecessor = + | term =

− | successor = + | predecessor =

− | party = ZANU-PF + | successor =

− | movement = + | party =

− | opponents = + | movement =

− | boards = + | opponents =

− | religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> + | boards =

− | denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source --> + | criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

− | criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources --> + | criminal_penalty =

− | criminal_penalty = + | criminal_status =

− | criminal_status = + | spouse = Margret <!-- Use article title or common name -->

− | spouse = + | partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->

− | partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) --> + | children = Edward

− | children = + | parents = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->

− | parents = + | mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

− | relatives = + | father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

− | callsign = + | relatives =

− | awards = + | family =

− | module = + | callsign =

− | module2 = + | awards =

− | module3 = + | website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->

− | module4 = + | module =

− | module5 = + | module2 =

− | module6 = + | module3 =

− | signature = + | module4 =

− | signature_alt = + | module5 =

− | signature_size = + | module6 =

− | website = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} --> + | signature =

− | footnotes = + | signature_size =

− | box_width = + | signature_alt =

+ | footnotes =

}} }}

−

− '''Leonard Chikomba''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Gokwe Kabuyana]] constituency.

−

− ==Background==

− Leonard Chikomba was born on 3/23/1955 in [[Mwenezi, Masvingo]].

−

− {| class="pintablefloat"

− |+Articles You Might Like

− |- class="pintablemore"

− | |

− * [[Zimbabwe Government Ministers]]

− * [[Government Ministries in Zimbabwe]]

− * [[Zimbabwe]]

− * [[Government of National Unity]]

− * [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]

− * [[Movement for Democratic Change]]

− |}

==Political career== ==Political career==

− *Chikomba in was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]]. + *Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]].

*A member of Central Committee *A member of Central Committee

Line 117: Line 101:

}} }}

− + [[Category:Members of Parliament]]