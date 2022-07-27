Difference between revisions of "Leonard Chikomba"
Latest revision as of 10:55, 27 July 2022
|Mr
Leonard Chikomba
|Born
|Leonard Chikomba
March 23, 1955
Mwenezi
|Died
|May 28, 2022 (aged 67)
Chitekete Area
|Cause of death
|Road Traffic Accident
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|ZANU-PF
|Known for
|Politician and Businessman
|Spouse(s)
|Margret
|Children
|Edward
Leonard Chikomba was a ZANU PF Central Committee member, war collaborator, legislator for Gokwe Kabuyuni and entrepreneur with business interests in Chitekete.
Political career
- Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for Midlands Province.
- A member of the Central Committee
Popularly known as "Bhudhi", Chikomba was elected Member of Parliament for the Gokwe Kabuyuni Constituency in 2005.
Chikomba lost the seat to MDC's Costin Muguti in the 2008 harmonised elections after he garnered 7 156 against the latter's 7 234.[1]
Chikomba reclaimed the seat from the MDC in 2013 and retained it in the 2018 harmonised elections.
Death
Chikomba died in a road traffic accident on 28 May 2022 in the evening about 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.[2]
He was coming from a ZANU-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru when the accident occurred.
Chikomba was declared a provincial liberation hero.
Further Reading
- ↑ CCC confident of snatching Gokwe Kabuyuni seat; Opposition cites Zanu PF failures as main reason, NewZimbabwe, Published: 24 July 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022
- ↑ Freedom Mupanedemo, Chikomba declared provincial hero, Herald Zimbabwe, Published: 31 Nay 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022