He was coming from a ZANU-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru when the accident occurred.

Chikomba died in a road traffic accident on 28 May 2022 in the evening about 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.<ref name="Herald Zimbabwe">Freedom Mupanedemo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chikomba-declared-provincial-hero/ Chikomba declared provincial hero], ''Herald Zimbabwe'', Published: 31 Nay 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>

Chikomba reclaimed the seat from the MDC in 2013 and retained it in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Chikomba lost the seat to MDC's Costin Muguti in the 2008 harmonised elections after he garnered 7 156 against the latter's 7 234.<ref name="NewZimbabwe">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ccc-confident-of-snatching-gokwe-kabuyuni-seat-opposition-cites-zanu-pf-failures-as-main-reason/ CCC confident of snatching Gokwe Kabuyuni seat; Opposition cites Zanu PF failures as main reason], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: 24 July 2022, Retrieved 27 July 2022</ref>

Popularly known as "Bhudhi", Chikomba was elected Member of Parliament for the [[Gokwe Kabuyuni]] Constituency in 2005.

*Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]].

*Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for [[Midlands Province]].

'''Leonard Chikomba''' was a ZANU PF Central Committee member, war collaborator, legislator for [[Gokwe Kabuyuni]] and entrepreneur with business interests in [[Chitekete]].

Leonard Chikomba was a ZANU PF Central Committee member, war collaborator, legislator for Gokwe Kabuyuni and entrepreneur with business interests in Chitekete.

Political career

Chikomba was 1980 organizing secretary and 1986 Legal Affirm Secretary for Midlands Province.

A member of the Central Committee

Popularly known as "Bhudhi", Chikomba was elected Member of Parliament for the Gokwe Kabuyuni Constituency in 2005.

Chikomba lost the seat to MDC's Costin Muguti in the 2008 harmonised elections after he garnered 7 156 against the latter's 7 234.[1]

Chikomba reclaimed the seat from the MDC in 2013 and retained it in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Death

Chikomba died in a road traffic accident on 28 May 2022 in the evening about 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway.[2]

He was coming from a ZANU-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru when the accident occurred.

Chikomba was declared a provincial liberation hero.