Difference between revisions of "Leonard Kwaramba"

2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 600 votes, beating [[ Freddy Hatitongwe]] of MDC-Alliance with 384 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Chegutu RDC]] with 600 votes, beating [[ Fredy Hatitongwe]] of MDC-Alliance with 384 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Leonard Kwaramba was elected to Ward 6 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 600 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chegutu RDC with 600 votes, beating Freddy Hatitongwe of MDC-Alliance with 384 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]