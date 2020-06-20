Difference between revisions of "Leonard Mapfumo"

Mapfumo's interest in music started to develop whilst he was still a Grade 5 pupil at Kudzanai Primary School. After finishing his secondary education, Mapfumo began to write songs. Mapfumo's mother was disappointed because she wanted her son to pursue his acadamic studies up to tertiary level. Notwithstanding this, Mapfumo remained resilient and he subsequently became part of Galaxy Entertainment which was a recording company.<ref>AB, [http://www.africanbreakfast.com/2013/02/leonard-mapfumo-musician.html Leonard Mapfumo Musician], 'African Breakfast', Published: ND, Retrieved: 23 Apr 2014</ref> which was owned by [[Delani Makhalima]] . He also received his first pay check ever from Delani who told him to take it directly to his mother .From then onwards, he released four albums string of hits such as 'Maidei', 'Chiuya' and 'Two chete'. The former was so popular that it reached number one on national charts, staying there for 42 weeks.<ref>Entertaining Reporter, [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/03/20/leonard-mapfumo-a-bitter-man/ Leonard Mapfumo a bitter man], 'The Zimbabwe Mail', Published: 20 Mar 2014</ref> Mapfumo is now working for BOStv as a television presenter. He was collaborated with many artists including, [[Cindy Munyav]], [[McDee]], [[Lazzy Tee]] amongst others.

Leonard Mapfumo is a popular Zimbabwean Urban Grooves and is considered as one of the pioneers of the genre. He rose to fame in 2002 with his hit Seiko which featured Roki. Mapfumo has four albums and for him the sky is the limit.

Personal life

Mapfumo was born on the 30 January 1983 in Harare. He did his primary education at Kudzanai Primary School in Highfield. His family relocated to Mbare from Highfield. For his secondary education, he went to Mount Pleasant High School.

Career

Mapfumo's interest in music started to develop whilst he was still a Grade 5 pupil at Kudzanai Primary School. After finishing his secondary education, Mapfumo began to write songs. Mapfumo's mother was disappointed because she wanted her son to pursue his acadamic studies up to tertiary level. Notwithstanding this, Mapfumo remained resilient and he subsequently became part of Galaxy Entertainment which was a recording company.[1] which was owned by Delani Makhalima. He also received his first pay check ever from Delani who told him to take it directly to his mother.From then onwards, he released four albums string of hits such as 'Maidei', 'Chiuya' and 'Two chete'. The former was so popular that it reached number one on national charts, staying there for 42 weeks.[2] Mapfumo is now working for BOStv as a television presenter. He was collaborated with many artists including, Cindy Munyav, McDee, Lazzy Tee amongst others.

Grooming

In 2007,Mapfumo together with Joe Machingura opened a recording studio 'Heshi Mfeshi' which was also meant to groom upcoming artist. He is credited for identifying artists like Shinsoman, Yaka and Yoz.[3]

Tours

Mapfumo has performed in many different nations on the African continent african countries. In December 2012, he embarked on a tour to the United Kingdom (UK) together with Trevor Dongo and Maskiri.

Discography

R & L (2005) Namapfumo (2007) The Journey (2010) The Road to Israel (2014)

Trivia

In 2003, Roki won the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for the song ‘’Seiko’’ which was written by Mapfumo. He is set to perform at his 32rd birthday party which is to be held in Harare on 30 January 2015.

