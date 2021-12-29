Leonard Mukumba is a Zimbabwean businessman and member of Zanu-PF. Mukumba is the owner of Inter Africa buses.

Background

He is from Chikwena Village, Makoni South. Mukumba was named after his father Leonard Mukumba Senior who died in June 2017 aged 83.[1][2]

He is a bishop in Paul Mwazha's African Apostolic Church. Leonard Mukumba joined the African Apostolic Church in 1989. He said he used to accompany Mwazha who prophesied that Mukumba was going to be a transport mogul.[3]

Siblings

He has a brother named Charles Robert Mukumba.[1]

Businesses

Mukumba is a director at Mukumba Brothers popularly known as Inter Africa Buses.[4]

In addition to Inter Africa buses, Leonard Mukumba also owns Blue Horizon trucking company.[3] He is a member of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation.[5]

Politics

On 28 December 2021, Leonard Mukumba contested as a candidate in Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial elections.

Mukumba was contesting for the post of secretary for transport. He had previously refused to join politics insisting he wanted to focus on his transport business. In 2018, Zanu PF supporters had asked Mukumba to contest for the Makoni South Member of Parliament seat to no avail.[3]

Philanthropy

In August 2017, Mukumba donated an assortment of kits to Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City FC. The donation included a playing kit, 61 jackets, 32 takkies, bags and bibs. Leonard Mukumba said he made the donation because the club officials constantly knocked on his doors. The donation is valued at $7 000.[6]