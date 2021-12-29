Difference between revisions of "Leonard Mukumba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Leonard Mukumba''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and member of Zanu-PF. Mukumba is the owner of Inter Africa buses. ==Background== He is from Chikwena Village, Mako...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Leonard Mukumba, Leonard Mukumba Biography, Inter Africa owner, Leonard Mukumba Inter Africa
|keywords= Leonard Mukumba, Leonard Mukumba Biography, Inter Africa owner, Leonard Mukumba Inter Africa
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Leonard Mukumba Biography
|image_alt= Leonard Mukumba Biography
Latest revision as of 10:15, 29 December 2021
Leonard Mukumba is a Zimbabwean businessman and member of Zanu-PF. Mukumba is the owner of Inter Africa buses.
Background
He is from Chikwena Village, Makoni South. Mukumba was named after his father Leonard Mukumba Senior who died in June 2017 aged 83.[1][2]
He is a bishop in Paul Mwazha's African Apostolic Church. Leonard Mukumba joined the African Apostolic Church in 1989. He said he used to accompany Mwazha who prophesied that Mukumba was going to be a transport mogul.[3]
Siblings
He has a brother named Charles Robert Mukumba.[1]
Businesses
Mukumba is a director at Mukumba Brothers popularly known as Inter Africa Buses.[4]
In addition to Inter Africa buses, Leonard Mukumba also owns Blue Horizon trucking company.[3] He is a member of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation.[5]
Politics
On 28 December 2021, Leonard Mukumba contested as a candidate in Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial elections.
Mukumba was contesting for the post of secretary for transport. He had previously refused to join politics insisting he wanted to focus on his transport business. In 2018, Zanu PF supporters had asked Mukumba to contest for the Makoni South Member of Parliament seat to no avail.[3]
Philanthropy
In August 2017, Mukumba donated an assortment of kits to Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City FC. The donation included a playing kit, 61 jackets, 32 takkies, bags and bibs. Leonard Mukumba said he made the donation because the club officials constantly knocked on his doors. The donation is valued at $7 000.[6]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Kenneth Nyangani, Bus operator rescues underprivileged children, NewsDay, Published: October 24, 2017, Retrieved: December 29, 2021
- ↑ Kenneth Nyangani, Jah Prayzah charms mourners, NewsDay, Published: June 29, 2017, Retrieved: December 29, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Kenneth Nyangani, Inter Africa boss contests in Zanu PF internal polls, NewsDay, Published: December 28, 2021, Retrieved: December 29, 2021
- ↑ Mukudzei Chingwere and Kudzai Muhamba, Business ready for festive season spending, The Herald, Published: December 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 29, 2021
- ↑ Talent Gumpo, ‘Proper training needed for public transport operators’, NewsDay, Published: August 18, 2017, Retrieved: December 29, 2021
- ↑ Nkosilodumo Ndebele, Inter Africa donates to Bulawayo City, B-Metro, Published: August 11, 2017, Retrieved: December 29, 2021