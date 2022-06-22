Difference between revisions of "Leopard Rock Hotel"
Latest revision as of 12:24, 22 June 2022
|Leopard Rock Hotel
|Coordinates
|GPS reference: 19⁰7′56.76″S 32⁰46′54.06″E
|Opened
|1946
Leopard Rock Hotel is a hotel near Mutare, in the Vumba Mountains, Manicaland Province. The hotel is situated at the foot of Chinyakwaremba mountain, looking over the Burma Valley and looks into Mozambique. Leopard Rock Hotel has its own game park which is home to impala, zebra, kudu, eland, nyala, giraffe, bushbuck, wildebeest and the rare Samango Monkey and the Blue Duiker. There is also a Casino and Golf Course.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year around
- Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
- Directions
Take the Bvumba Road through the Bvumba to its end at Leopard’s Rock Hotel, the route is well sign-posted from Mutare.
Background
Leopard Rock Hotel was built and opened in 1946 by the Seymour-Smith family to accommodate 40 guests only. It was reported that the Smith family decided after the Second World War that there was a need for a hotel on top of the Bvumba Mountains.
In 1953, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, stayed at the hotel with her daughter, Princess Margaret, and she was reportedly inspired to write down a review for the future generations.
There is nowhere more beautiful in Africa
The Taberer family purchased the hotel in the 1990s' and after refurbishment, the Leopard Rock Hotel could offer accommodation to 120 guests. [1]
Game Park
Leopard Rock Hotel has its own game park where visitors can be given guided evening tours into the Enchanted Forest on horseback, day tours and bird viewing. Swynnerton’s Robin is one of many rare species of birdlife to be identified while walking through the Game Sanctuary or forest. [1]
Activities
- Golf course
- Casino
- Swimming pool
- Horse riding
- Birding
- Tennis Courts
- Squash court
- Game reserve
Pictures
Videos
Awards
- (2000) Best Golf Course in Africa/Middle East- Travel Awards
- (2011 -2012) Best Resort Hotel in Zimbabwe - Association of Zimbabwean Travel Agents
- (2013)-Leopard Rock golf course one of Africa’s 10 best golf courses - CNN Travel
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Game Park, LRH, Published: , Retrieved: 2 May 2018
- ↑ Leopard Rock Hotel – Eastern Highlands, Afrizim, Published: , Retrieved: 2 May 2018