Difference between revisions of "Lerato Kganyago"

Lerato Kganyago is a South African entrepreneur, model, actress and media personality. She is best known for her show on Soweto TV which was titled The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago has also presented SABC1's The Link and Live Amp.

Background

She was born and bred in Soweto.[1] Lerato Kganyago is the only child to her mother Rae who raised her alone.[2]

