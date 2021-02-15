Difference between revisions of "Lerato Kganyago"
Lerato Kganyago is a South African entrepreneur, model, actress and media personality. She is best known for her show on Soweto TV which was titled The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago has also presented SABC1's The Link and Live Amp.
Background
She was born and bred in Soweto.[1] Lerato Kganyago is the only child to her mother Rae who raised her alone.[2]
Age
Lerato Kganyago was born 22 July 1982.[2]
Career
Modelling
In 2002 she was crowned Miss Jam Alley and later Miss Soweto in 2005.[1]
TV Presenting
She hosted her own talk show, The LKG Show on Soweto TV. Lerato got to interview DJ Sbu, JubJub during his trial and Julius Malema. She took a break from presenting before returning to TV presenting after being chosen as the face of the popular lifestyle entertainment show – The Link on SABC1. She gained more popularity when she hosted the Fifa Soccer World Cup for the SABC.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 LERATO KGANYAGO, Afternoon Express, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Lerato Kganyago, Vantu News, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2021