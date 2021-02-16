Pindula

'''Lerato Kganyago''' is a South African entrepreneur, model, actress and media personality. She is best known for her show on Soweto TV which was titled The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago has also presented SABC1's The Link and Live Amp.
 
[[Category:South Africa]]
 
[[Category:South Africa]]
 
[[Category:South African Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:South African Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 11:15, 16 February 2021

Lerato Kganyago
Lerato Kganyago.jpg
CitizenshipSouth African
Occupation
  • Media Personality
  • Entreprenuer
Spouse(s)Thami Ndlala

Lerato Kganyago is a South African entrepreneur, model, actress and media personality. She is best known for her show on Soweto TV which was titled The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago has also presented SABC1's The Link and Live Amp.

Background

She was born and bred in Soweto.[1] Lerato Kganyago is the only child to her mother Rae who raised her alone.[2]

Age

Lerato Kganyago was born 22 July 1982.[2]

Husband

Lerato Kganyago's husband is Thami Ndlala. The two were married in 2020.[3]

Career

Modelling

In 2002 she was crowned Miss Jam Alley and later Miss Soweto in 2005.[1]

TV Presenting

She hosted her own talk show, The LKG Show on Soweto TV. Lerato got to interview DJ Sbu, JubJub during his trial and Julius Malema. She took a break from presenting before returning to TV presenting after being chosen as the face of the popular lifestyle entertainment show – The Link on SABC1. She gained more popularity when she hosted the Fifa Soccer World Cup for the SABC.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 LERATO KGANYAGO, Afternoon Express, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Lerato Kganyago, Vantu News, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 15, 2021
  3. Nkosazana Ngwadla, Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?, Drum, Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
