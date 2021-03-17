Pindula

(Created page with "'''Lerato Marabe''' is a South African actress who is known for portraying ''Pretty Seakamela'' on ''Skeem Saam''. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events...")
 
==Background==
 
Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.<ref name="T"/>
===Age===
Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.<ref name="T"/>
  
 
===Husband===
  
In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.<ref name="Z">[https://zalebs.com/relationships/lerato-marabe/skeem-saam-s-pretty-gets-married Pretty From Skeem Saam Gets Married], ''ZAlebs'', Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
==Education==
She attended Boksburg High. <ref name="T">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=13540 Lerato Marabe], ''TVSA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on ''[[Takalani Sesame]]'' and on award-winning SABC1 drama, ''Intersexions''.<ref name="D">Hopewell Mpapu, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/skeem-saam-actress-marries-her-lover-20210310 SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
 
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on ''[[Takalani Sesame]]'' and on award-winning SABC1 drama, ''Intersexions''.<ref name="D">Hopewell Mpapu, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/skeem-saam-actress-marries-her-lover-20210310 SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
{| class="wikitable"
|+ Lerato Marabe TV Roles
|-
! Show !! Season !! Character
|-
| End Game || Season 1 || Precious
|-
| Intersexions || Season 2 || Mpho
|-
| Mzansi Love || Season 3 || Babalwa
|-
|Skeem Saam || Season 1-9|| Pretty Seakamela
|}
  
 
==References==
 
|description= Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
 
Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events

Background

Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.[1]

Age

Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.[1]

Husband

In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.[2]

Education

She attended Boksburg High. [1]

Career

Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on Takalani Sesame and on award-winning SABC1 drama, Intersexions.[3]

Lerato Marabe TV Roles
Show Season Character
End Game Season 1 Precious
Intersexions Season 2 Mpho
Mzansi Love Season 3 Babalwa
Skeem Saam Season 1-9 Pretty Seakamela

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lerato Marabe, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  2. Pretty From Skeem Saam Gets Married, ZAlebs, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  3. Hopewell Mpapu, SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER, Daily Sun, Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
