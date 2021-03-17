Difference between revisions of "Lerato Marabe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Lerato Marabe''' is a South African actress who is known for portraying ''Pretty Seakamela'' on ''Skeem Saam''. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
===Husband===
===Husband===
|−
Lerato Marabe'
|+
Lerato Marabe '
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on ''[[Takalani Sesame]]'' and on award-winning SABC1 drama, ''Intersexions''.<ref name="D">Hopewell Mpapu, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/skeem-saam-actress-marries-her-lover-20210310 SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on ''[[Takalani Sesame]]'' and on award-winning SABC1 drama, ''Intersexions''.<ref name="D">Hopewell Mpapu, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/skeem-saam-actress-marries-her-lover-20210310 SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 18:
|Line 42:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Lerato Marabe, Lerato Marabe Husband, Lerato Marabe Skeem Saam, Lerato Marabe biography, Pretty Seakamela Skeem Saam
|keywords= Lerato Marabe, Lerato Marabe Husband, Lerato Marabe Skeem Saam, Lerato Marabe biography, Pretty Seakamela Skeem Saam
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 12:10, 17 March 2021
Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
Background
Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.[1]
Age
Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.[1]
Husband
In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.[2]
Education
She attended Boksburg High. [1]
Career
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on Takalani Sesame and on award-winning SABC1 drama, Intersexions.[3]
|Show
|Season
|Character
|End Game
|Season 1
|Precious
|Intersexions
|Season 2
|Mpho
|Mzansi Love
|Season 3
|Babalwa
|Skeem Saam
|Season 1-9
|Pretty Seakamela
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lerato Marabe, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Pretty From Skeem Saam Gets Married, ZAlebs, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Hopewell Mpapu, SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER, Daily Sun, Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021