Lerato Marabe
Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She's also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
'''Lerato Marabe''' is a South African actress who is known for portraying ''Pretty Seakamela'' on ''[[Skeem Saam]]''. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
|keywords= Lerato Marabe, Lerato Marabe Husband, Lerato Marabe Skeem Saam, Lerato Marabe biography, Pretty Seakamela Skeem Saam
|keywords= Lerato Marabe, Lerato Marabe Husband, Lerato Marabe Skeem Saam, Lerato Marabe biography, Pretty Seakamela Skeem Saam
|description= Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
|description= Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
Latest revision as of 12:15, 17 March 2021
|Lerato Marabe
|Born
|June 28, 1999
Vosloorus , South Africa
|Occupation
Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
Background
Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.[1]
Age
Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.[1]
Husband
In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.[2]
Education
She attended Boksburg High. [1]
Career
Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on Takalani Sesame and on award-winning SABC1 drama, Intersexions.[3]
|Show
|Season
|Character
|End Game
|Season 1
|Precious
|Intersexions
|Season 2
|Mpho
|Mzansi Love
|Season 3
|Babalwa
|Skeem Saam
|Season 1-9
|Pretty Seakamela
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lerato Marabe, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Pretty From Skeem Saam Gets Married, ZAlebs, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
- ↑ Hopewell Mpapu, SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER, Daily Sun, Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021