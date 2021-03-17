Pindula

|keywords= Lerato Marabe, Lerato Marabe Husband, Lerato Marabe Skeem Saam, Lerato Marabe biography, Pretty Seakamela Skeem Saam
 
|description= Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events
|image= Lerato Marabe.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:South African Actresses]]

Lerato Marabe
Lerato Marabe.jpg
Born (1999-06-28) June 28, 1999 (age 21)
Vosloorus , South Africa
Occupation
  • Actress


Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events

Background

Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.[1]

Age

Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.[1]

Husband

In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.[2]

Education

She attended Boksburg High. [1]

Career

Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on Takalani Sesame and on award-winning SABC1 drama, Intersexions.[3]

Lerato Marabe TV Roles
Show Season Character
End Game Season 1 Precious
Intersexions Season 2 Mpho
Mzansi Love Season 3 Babalwa
Skeem Saam Season 1-9 Pretty Seakamela

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lerato Marabe, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  2. Pretty From Skeem Saam Gets Married, ZAlebs, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  3. Hopewell Mpapu, SKEEM SAAM ACTRESS MARRIES HER LOVER, Daily Sun, Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
