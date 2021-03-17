|description= Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events

Lerato Marabe is a South African actress who is known for portraying Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. She’s also a DJ and often plays at parties and events

Background

Lerato Marabe was born in Vosloorus and lived with her mom and brother. Her mother was a teacher.[1]

Age

Lerato Marabe was born on 28 June 1999.[1]

Husband

In March 2021 there were reports from various publications that Lerato Marabe got married traditionally. The name of her husband was not revealed.[2]

Education

She attended Boksburg High. [1]

Career

Her TV career started at the age of five when she appeared on Takalani Sesame and on award-winning SABC1 drama, Intersexions.[3]

Lerato Marabe TV Roles Show Season Character End Game Season 1 Precious Intersexions Season 2 Mpho Mzansi Love Season 3 Babalwa Skeem Saam Season 1-9 Pretty Seakamela