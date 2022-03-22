|description= Leshaan Da Gama is a South African YouTuber and TikToker who allegedly had an affair with Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Passion Java.

'''Leshaan Da Gama''' is a South African YouTuber and TikToker who allegedly had an affair with Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Passion Java.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Leshaan Da Gama is a South African YouTuber and TikToker who allegedly had an affair with Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Passion Java.

Alleged affair with Passion Java

In March 2022, Leshaan Da Gama exposed her alleged secret affair with Passion Java. Responding to the claims, Passion Java neither denied nor confirmed the reports that are circulating on social media. Instead, Passion Java who seemed to be impressed with himself for having impregnated Da Gama came up with biblical examples of men who were involved in polygamous relationships.

Passion Java said:

“Akomana ka, vakomana vemubhabheri vayinakirwa. Hmmm baba vayiita kunge movie life yavo, vayinakirwa. David ayichaya, kuchaya, ayinakirwa akarova mkadzi wemunhu. Mfesi ndasamunzwisisa. Shamwari Jacob akashanda for 14 years, kushandira vakadzi two kuti anakirwe."

[1]

In one of the screenshot messages, Passion Java professes his love to Leeshan da Gama saying that after all that had happened, he still loved her.

In another chat, Leshaan seemingly claims that she was given money to claim that she was in a relationship with Passion Java. She claims that she wanted to go ahead with the plans but her family told her not to. She claims that her life was in danger as the same people were threatening to kill her.

In one of the alleged messages, Passion Java indirectly told Leshaan Da Gama, to get rid of the pregnancy.

His message read: "I wish you understand the position that I'll be in if you don't remove the pregnancy."



View the leaked messages below:

Alleged chats between Leshaan Da Gama and Passion Java

Alleged chats between Leshaan Da Gama and Passion Java

References



