Difference between revisions of "Lethubuhle Chiremba"

==Pictures==
<gallery>
File:Lethubuhle Chiremba-.jpg|Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba (middle), 1st Princess- Tina Nkangane and 2nd Princess- Lucia Leyane
File:Lethubuhle-Chiremba.jpg|Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba
</gallery>
==Social Media and Contacts==
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/_lethubuhle_/?hl=en _lethubuhle_]
*Email: michellchiremba@gmail.com
  
 
==References==
 
Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba is a Zimbabwean model and the Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020 winner.

Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba

Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020

Lethubuhle Chiremba won the Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020 with 11634 votes.[1]

Pictures

  • Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba (middle), 1st Princess- Tina Nkangane and 2nd Princess- Lucia Leyane

  • Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba

Social Media and Contacts

References

  1. Lethubuhle Chiremba, Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 16, 2020
