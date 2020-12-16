Difference between revisions of "Lethubuhle Chiremba"
Lethubuhle Chiremba won the Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020 with 11634 votes.<ref> [https://pageantvote.net/pageants/1128/contestants/4191 Lethubuhle Chiremba], ''Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 16, 2020</ref>
Michelle Lethubuhle Chiremba is a Zimbabwean model and the Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020 winner.
Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020
Lethubuhle Chiremba won the Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020 with 11634 votes.[1]
Pictures
Social Media and Contacts
- Instagram: _lethubuhle_
- Email: michellchiremba@gmail.com
References
- ↑ Lethubuhle Chiremba, Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa 2020, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 16, 2020