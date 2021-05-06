Prince Lethukuthula Zulu was Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son. Prince Lethukuthula was found dead by security guards at his home at a Northwold residential complex in Johannesburg on November 6, 2020.

Background

He was the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and his first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini.

Siblings

Ntandoyenkosi Zulu, Nombuso Zulu, Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, and Sinethemba Bati Zulu.

Wife

Children

Death

Prince Lethukuthula was found dead by security guards at his home at a Northwold residential complex in Johannesburg on November 6, 2020.[1]

Trial

Five people were arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu. Tshefogatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola, Gontse Tlhoele, and Dakalo Mbedzi, are accused of being involved in the murder.

One of the accused told the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday 3 December 2020 that she had entertained him sexually on the night of his death. During their bail applications, Moremane said in an affidavit read to the court by her lawyer that she and friends met Prince Zulu at a News Cafe restaurant in Randburg.

She was celebrating her birthday and while they were drinking, a waiter sent beers to their table. Moremane said the beer was sent by Zulu, who was in the company of another man.

She said she then joined Zulu at the bar. When they finished drinking, Moremane said Zulu suggested they go to his place to “finish off” the celebrations.

They all got into one car and went to Zulu's place. There was no electricity at his house. Moremane said Prince Zulu went to the bathroom a lot and he came back with a white powder around his mouth. She said she suspected he was sniffing drugs as she did not see him doing them. She also noticed that Zulu was asthmatic since she saw an asthma pump.

Moremane pled not guilty to Prince Zulu's murder. However, Moremane and her co-accused allegedly stole a microwave, television sets and cash with a combined value of R30,000 from Zulu's apartment.[1]