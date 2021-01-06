|description = Levelz, real name Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe is a Zimdancehall music producer and founder of Chill Spot Records . In January 2020 he was jailed for an effective 6 months for violating COVID-19 regulations.

'''Levelz''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music producer and one of the cofounders of the [[Chill Spot Records]] music label and stable . He is well known in the [[Zimdancehall]] genre for his music productions .

In January 2020, Levelz, along with fellow Chillspot and co-founder DJ Fantan was sentenced to an effective 6 months in prison for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Levelz and his colleagues hosted a Zimdancehall New Year's event in Mbare where several artists performed. The event was attended by hundreds of fans. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

Background

Levelz was born on 9 September 1989 in Harare.[1] His real name is Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe.[2] He has 3 sisters and one brother.

Personal life

Levelz is married to Dev Sando and the couple were blessed with a child named Jaysen in 2014.[1] The couple live at their Southlea Park home.[1]

Education

Levelz did his primary education at Avonlea Primary School. He attended Ellis Robbins High School and the third term of his form one at George Stark High School. From form 2 to 4 he attended Sodbury Secondary School in Darwendale. He attended Music Academy of the West in Califonia where he studied sound engineering.[3] It was at Sodbury where he formed a musical group called "The Chainsmokers" which however did not manage to record any songs.[1]

Early life

Levelz started his music career at Evangelical Fellowship of Believers Church where he used to sing a play the key board.[1] He began his career as a member of S.E.P.P Records and later found fame when he made his own Record Label, which popularized the Zimdancehall genre.[3]

Music career

Levelz's music production career rose to fame with Chill Spot Records which is located in the iconic township of Mbare in Harare. He is one of the three leaders of Chill Spot and he works together with DJ Fantan and DJ Rhibhe.[2] The three music icons formed the group Chill Spot Records in 2011 although they claim they know each other from childhood. They also believe they have been influenced their entire lives by producers from Jamaica. He is the figure behind the "lelelevelz production" musical chant at the beginning of most Zimdancehall tracks. In 2013, he shot to fame with his Zimbo Flavour riddim which initially featured some 15 prominent artists. After the riddim went viral, the number increased to 150 local artists including some debutants.[1]

Music Productions

Levelz has produced albums for many Zimdancehall Artists, including Winky D, Sniper Storm, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Freeman, and Tocky Vibes.[2] He is credited as a key figure in the popularisation of the Zimdancehall genre in Zimbabwe. He has produced more than five riddims such as Silent Killer Riddim which featured the Jamaican Artist Kalado. His 2013 Riddim The Zimbo Flavour , released under Chill Spot Records, led him to become one of the best Zimbabwean producers of 2013 and to win a Zimdancehall Award for the best Riddim "Zimbo Flavour".[2]

Arrest And Trial

On 5 January 2021, Levels pleaded guilty and admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro together with his co-accused Dhama and DJ Fantan. He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on 6 January 2021.[4]