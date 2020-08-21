Difference between revisions of "Levi Ndhlovu"

In July 2018, Levi Ndhlovu was elected to Ward 15 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1015 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chiredzi RDC with 1015 votes, beating Samuel Chauke of MDC-Alliance with 693 votes, Luka Tomu, independent with 210 votes, and Morgen Dube, independent with 130 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

