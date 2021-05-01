Pindula

Lewis John co-founded Zimcelebs with [[Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo]].<ref name="NR"> Lance Guma, [https://nehandaradio.com/2019/09/25/meet-the-duo-behind-zimcelebs-how-controversy-helped-grow-a-brand/ Meet the duo behind Zimcelebs… how controversy helped grow a brand], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: Nehanda Radio'', Published: September 25, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Lewis John

Lewis John is a South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner. He is also the co-founder of Zimcelebs.

Businesses

John runs a fashion shop in Johannesburg and also owns three bars across South Africa.[1]

Zimcelebs

Lewis John co-founded Zimcelebs with Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Lance Guma, Meet the duo behind Zimcelebs… how controversy helped grow a brand, Nehanda Radio, Published: Nehanda Radio, Published: September 25, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
