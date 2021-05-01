Difference between revisions of "Lewis John"
Zimcelebs
John co-founded Zimcelebs with [[Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo]].
John co-founded Zimcelebs with [[Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo]].
References
Latest revision as of 09:42, 1 May 2021
Lewis John is a South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner. He is also the co-founder of Zimcelebs.
Businesses
John runs a fashion shop in Johannesburg and also owns three bars across South Africa.[1]
Zimcelebs
Lewis John co-founded Zimcelebs with Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lance Guma, Meet the duo behind Zimcelebs… how controversy helped grow a brand, Nehanda Radio, Published: Nehanda Radio, Published: September 25, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021