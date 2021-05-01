|description= Lewis John is a South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner. He is also the co-founder of Zimcelebs.

Lewis John

Lewis John is a South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner. He is also the co-founder of Zimcelebs.

Businesses

John runs a fashion shop in Johannesburg and also owns three bars across South Africa.[1]

Zimcelebs

Lewis John co-founded Zimcelebs with Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo.[1]