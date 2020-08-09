Difference between revisions of "Lewis Matutu"

Deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and political commissar [[Godfrey Tsenengamu]] told a press conference in Harare on Monday that director [[Billy Rautenbach]] of Green Fuel, [[Kudakwashe Tagwirei]] of [[Sakunda Holdings]] and [[Tafadzwa Musarara]], chairperson of the [[Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe]], are bleeding the country’s economy by allegedly engaging in some of these activities, which have a negative impact on prices of various commodities.<ref name="voazimbabwe">Gibbs Dube, [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/top-zanu-pf-officials-accuse-3-businessmen-of-ruining-zimbabwe-economy/5272643.html], ''VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 4 February, 2020, Accessed: 9 August, 2020''</ref>

On 24 June 2019, the former [[Zanu PF]] deputy secretary for Youth Affairs who strongly believed in the efficiency of youth structures, shamed and accused 15 top party and government officials, including the governor of the central bank, Cabinet ministers and business leaders of running illegal foreign currency rings, and named those he said were responsible for price manipulation and looting the economy.<ref name="vantunews"> [https://www.vantunews.com/wiki/biography-lewis-matutu], ''Vantu News, Accessed: 9 August, 2020''</ref>

He was born on 23 September 1986 and grew up in [[Zvishavane]]. He was married to Tadiwanashe Burukai in 2019. He attended Chegato High School in [[Mberengwa]].

'''Lewis Matutu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former [[Zanu-PF]]'s deputy secretary for Youth. He was suspended from his position as deputy secretary for youth on 5 February 2020 during a politburo meeting on allegations of indiscipline.<ref name="Herald">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-suspends-youth-leaders-for-indiscipline/], ''The Herald'', Published: February 5, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2020</ref> Matutu distanced his party from utterances that were made by the War Veterans with regards to the [[Presidential Age Limit Proposal]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/zanu-pf-youths-condemn-matemadandas-utterances-say-he-doesnt-speak-for-the-party/ ZANU PF Youths Condemn Matemadanda's Utterances, Say He Doesn't Speak For The Party ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 07 Dec 2018, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref>

Background

Corruption List

