Difference between revisions of "Liberty Gatsi"

In July 2018, Liberty Gatsi was elected to Ward 8 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 450 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Mutare RDC with 450 votes, beating Zondai Mukunguma of MDC-Alliance with 300 votes, Panganai Kuwanda, independent with 67 votes and Elisha Taurayi Matiye of PRC with 4 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]