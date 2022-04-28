Liberty Luphahla is a Zimbabwe radio personality and the first known visually impaired broadcaster.

Background

Luphahla was born in Bulawayo in 1978.[1]

Education

Luphahla passed his Advanced Level with 10 points but refused to go for teaching because he was born among nurses and teachers. Liberty Mkhululi Luphahla did his journalism course at Harare Polytechnic College, where he attained a diploma in Mass Communication and Broadcast Journalism in 2000.[1]

Career

Before he ventured into broadcasting he worked as an interpreter at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Parliamentary Affairs in Harare.

Luphahla went to South Africa in 2006 and started broadcasting in 2008, where he did voluntary radio broadcasting at two community radio stations — Jozi and Thetha FM specialising in music production. While still in South Africa, Liberty Luphahla landed a post as the editor of a monthly journal called The Envoy, a pressure organisation under the International Federation for Persons with Albinism and Blindness.

When he returned to Zimbabwe he auditioned for a position at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) at both Pockets Hill and Mbare studios. Luphahla got the job and was deployed at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo in March 2012.

When he started working at ZBC, he did two programs — Ezomdabuko and Dzerumbidzo/ Ezokholo. By 2016, he was producing and presenting nine programmes Zehla ziyatshelela, Ezabatsha, Hlanganani labahlabeleli, Ezemuli, Abagogekileyo and Dzemagitare.

Luphahla said at first it was not easy for people to work with him. However, due to cooperation from engineers and technical operators and presenters, Liberty Mkhululi Luphahla was able to broadcast and now he can operate the studio on his own. At first the studio was being technically operated and Lupahla could not touch the machines in the studio. He just got in the studio to talk but now he does everything on his own

Liberty Mkhululi Luphahla uses speech oriented computers and phones, playing around with faders on the broadcasting desk, while selecting his music from the playlist in his laptop.[1]