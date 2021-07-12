Difference between revisions of "Liebenberg High School"
Latest revision as of 10:26, 12 July 2021
Liebenberg High School is in Chivhu, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. It is a government Day High School, established in 1898 by a Dutch Missionary, Jacobus Liebenberg.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 389 Mvuma Rd, PO Box 97, Chivhu.
Telephone: 056- 2534, 056 3425, 056 2743.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Liebenberg-high-school-256627941042191/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
It was established in 1898, to serve local farmers, most of whom were Dutch Reform Boers from South Africa.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.