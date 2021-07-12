Difference between revisions of "Liebenberg High School"

It was established in '''1898''', to serve local farmers, most of whom were Dutch Reform Boers from South Africa.

''' Liebenberg High School ''' is in [[Chivhu]], [[Chikomba]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province ]]. It is a government Day High School, established in '''1898''' by a Dutch Missionary, [[Jacobus Liebenberg]].

Liebenberg High School badge

Location

Address: 389 Mvuma Rd, PO Box 97, Chivhu.

Telephone: 056- 2534, 056 3425, 056 2743.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Liebenberg-high-school-256627941042191/



History

It was established in 1898, to serve local farmers, most of whom were Dutch Reform Boers from South Africa.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information