Jamelia Sadiq professionally known as Lil Jam is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Her father is DJ and JH Wear owner Jah Hanief and her mother is Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa.[1]

Age

Lil Jam was born on September 13, 2011.[2]

Career

In 2020, Lil Jam was invited to audition on The Voice UK.[1] She released her debut seven-track album titled Fresh on the scene on her birthday. The album carried tracks like Okay, Emoji, Beep Beep, Limbo, and the title track Fresh on the scene.[2] In addition to her music career, Lil Jam launched a clothing line titled Lil Jam Wear or #LjWear which features clothes for children aged 1-13. [3]

Personal Life

In May 2021, Lil Jam's family appealed to well-wishers to donate money with treatment for her mother's brain tumours.

Lil Jam and her father started a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe target goal was to raise £150 000 (US$208 308) and by 13 May 2021 they had raised £2222 (US$ 2009). The family did not reveal many details.[1]

Discography

Albums

Fresh on the scene (2020)

Videos

Lil Jam _ Emoji _ Official Video 2020

Lil Jam - Oookayyy _ Official Visuals

Lil Jam - Reggae Nice (Official Visuals)