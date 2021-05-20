Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lil Jam"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  Lil Jam
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = Lil-Jam-.jpeg
 +
| image_size        = 250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            = Jamelia 'Lil Jam' Sadiq
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Jamelia Sadiq
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age |2011|09|13}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Musician
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      = 
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            = Jah Hanief (''father'') and Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa (''mother'')
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Jamelia Sadiq''' professionally known as '''Lil Jam''' is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.
 
'''Jamelia Sadiq''' professionally known as '''Lil Jam''' is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.
  
Line 41: Line 121:
 
|keywords= Lil Jam, Lil Jam biography, Lil Jam age, Lil Jam family, Lil Jam Videos, Lil Jam songs, Lil Jam album
 
|keywords= Lil Jam, Lil Jam biography, Lil Jam age, Lil Jam family, Lil Jam Videos, Lil Jam songs, Lil Jam album
 
|description= Jamelia Sadiq professionally known as Lil Jam is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.
 
|description= Jamelia Sadiq professionally known as Lil Jam is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.
|image=  
+
|image= Lil-Jam-.jpeg
 
|image_alt= Lil Jam
 
|image_alt= Lil Jam
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]

Latest revision as of 13:59, 20 May 2021

Lil Jam
Lil-Jam-.jpeg
Jamelia 'Lil Jam' Sadiq
BornJamelia Sadiq
(2011-09-13) September 13, 2011 (age 9)
Occupation
  • Musician
Parent(s)Jah Hanief (father) and Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa (mother)

Jamelia Sadiq professionally known as Lil Jam is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Her father is DJ and JH Wear owner Jah Hanief and her mother is Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa.[1]

Age

Lil Jam was born on September 13, 2011.[2]

Career

In 2020, Lil Jam was invited to audition on The Voice UK.[1] She released her debut seven-track album titled Fresh on the scene on her birthday. The album carried tracks like Okay, Emoji, Beep Beep, Limbo, and the title track Fresh on the scene.[2] In addition to her music career, Lil Jam launched a clothing line titled Lil Jam Wear or #LjWear which features clothes for children aged 1-13. [3]

Personal Life

In May 2021, Lil Jam's family appealed to well-wishers to donate money with treatment for her mother's brain tumours.

Lil Jam and her father started a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe target goal was to raise £150 000 (US$208 308) and by 13 May 2021 they had raised £2222 (US$ 2009). The family did not reveal many details.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Fresh on the scene (2020)

Videos

Lil Jam _ Emoji _ Official Video 2020
Lil Jam - Oookayyy _ Official Visuals
Lil Jam - Reggae Nice (Official Visuals)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Keith Mlauzi, UK based Lil Jam’s mother seeks donations to help fight brain tumours, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Nyasha Kada, Lil Jam relishes UK show, H-Metro, Published: October 30, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
  3. TAFADZWA MADZIKA, Zimbabwe's 9 Year Old Sensation, Lil Jam Gets Invited To Audition For The Voice Kids, Greedy South, Published: October 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lil_Jam&oldid=104534"