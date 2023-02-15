Difference between revisions of "Lil Jam"
Latest revision as of 13:45, 15 February 2023
|Lil Jam
Jamelia 'Lil Jam' Sadiq
|Born
|Jamelia Sadiq
September 13, 2011
|Occupation
|Parent(s)
|Jah Hanief (father) and Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa (mother)
Jamelia Sadiq professionally known as Lil Jam is a rapper based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Her father is DJ and JH Wear owner Jah Hanief and her mother is Natasha Sadiq-Muchemwa.[1]
Age
Lil Jam was born on September 13, 2011.[2]
Career
In 2020, Lil Jam was invited to audition on The Voice UK.[1] She released her debut seven-track album titled Fresh on the scene on her birthday. The album carried tracks like Okay, Emoji, Beep Beep, Limbo, and the title track Fresh on the scene.[2] In addition to her music career, Lil Jam launched a clothing line titled Lil Jam Wear or #LjWear which features clothes for children aged 1-13. [3]
Personal Life
In May 2021, Lil Jam's family appealed to well-wishers to donate money with treatment for her mother's brain tumours.
Lil Jam and her father started a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe target goal was to raise £150 000 (US$208 308) and by 13 May 2021 they had raised £2222 (US$ 2009). The family did not reveal many details.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Fresh on the scene (2020)
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Keith Mlauzi, UK based Lil Jam’s mother seeks donations to help fight brain tumours, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Nyasha Kada, Lil Jam relishes UK show, H-Metro, Published: October 30, 2020, Retrieved: May 20, 2021
- ↑ TAFADZWA MADZIKA, Zimbabwe's 9 Year Old Sensation, Lil Jam Gets Invited To Audition For The Voice Kids, Greedy South, Published: October 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 20, 2021