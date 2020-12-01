

Lilfordia School (or Lilfordia) is an independent, preparatory, boarding school for boys and girls in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. Lilfordia was established in 1909 by Agnes and Atherton Lilford. The school is notable for producing talented cricketers such as Brendan Taylor and Trevor Madondo.

Lilfordia School is a member of the Association of Trust Schools and the Headmaster is a member of the Conference of Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe.

History

In 1909, Agnes and Atherton Lilford opened Lilfordia School and a lodging establishment for people living in Salisbury (now Harare) on their farm in order to supplement their income as the Lilfords were struggling financially. As the school grew the lodge was closed. Lilfordia became "government approved" in the 1920s.

Academics

Lilfordia is renowned for offering an outstanding breadth of education. Whilst the more traditional subjects are given priority the creative side of pupils is also explored with ventures into subjects such as Critical Thinking and Design and Technology. At all levels a highly professional and effective Curriculum Support department is available for those in need and there are specific programmes to stretch academically gifted pupils.[1]

Sports

Sports offered at Lilfordia include:

Athletics

Cricket

Cross-country

Hockey

Rugby

Swimming

Notable alumni

References