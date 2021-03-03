Difference between revisions of "Lilian Mlilo"

In July 2018, Lilian Mlilo was elected to Ward 12 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3940 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bulawayo Municipality with 3940 votes, beating Mary Ncube of Zanu PF with 2036 votes, Visitor Ndebele of DC-T with 688 votes, Lillian Ndlovu of ZAPU with 570 votes, Netsai Banda of MRP with 234 votes, Shelton Mpofu of PRC with 170 votes, Sinikiwe Sibanda of NPF with 232 votes, David Senah of ERA with 116 votes Zamani Dube of ZRDP with 115 votes, Esnat Khumalo of RPZ with 82 votes, Nosizo Ndlovu of DOP with 68 votes, Mandhla Lunga of UDA with 67 votes and Thabani Mungome of ZIPP with 49 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]