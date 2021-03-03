Difference between revisions of "Lilian Mlilo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Lilian Mlilo''' was elected to Ward 12 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3940 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be foun...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:35, 3 March 2021
In July 2018, Lilian Mlilo was elected to Ward 12 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3940 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bulawayo Municipality with 3940 votes, beating Mary Ncube of Zanu PF with 2036 votes, Visitor Ndebele of DC-T with 688 votes, Lillian Ndlovu of ZAPU with 570 votes, Netsai Banda of MRP with 234 votes, Shelton Mpofu of PRC with 170 votes, Sinikiwe Sibanda of NPF with 232 votes, David Senah of ERA with 116 votes Zamani Dube of ZRDP with 115 votes, Esnat Khumalo of RPZ with 82 votes, Nosizo Ndlovu of DOP with 68 votes, Mandhla Lunga of UDA with 67 votes and Thabani Mungome of ZIPP with 49 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020