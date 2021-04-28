|description= Lilian Timveos is a Zimbabwean politician and MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer until her resignation in early February 2021 before her defection to Zanu PF on 24 February 2021.

After defecting to Zanu-PF, Timveos graduated from the party’s [[Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology]] in April 2021. She was appointed a member of Zanu PF’s Zvishavane District.<ref name="NZ">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/former-chamisas-treasurer-lillian-timveos-graduates-from-zanu-pfs-school-of-ideology/ Lillian Timveos Graduates From Zanu PF’s School of Ideology], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: April 28, 2021, Retrieved: April 28, 2021</ref>

Lilian Timveos is a Zimbabwean politician and was MDC Alliance Deputy Treasurer until her resignation early February 2021 before her defection to Zanu PF on 24 February 2021. She was the Senator for Midlands Province in the Senate before she was recalled in 2020 by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T for supporting Nelson Chamisa.[1]

Background

Lilian Timveos was born in Kwekwe in 1973 and attended Vainona High School in Harare. She is married to Michael Timveos and the couple has 4 children. She holds a BSc Honors in Development Studies with Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). She is also a qualified Executive Secretary with Accounting 4, Shorthand 3, Marketing and Typing 3 with Pitman and is a successful businesswoman being the owner and director of Rainbow Early Childhood Development Centre for the last 22 years.

Political Career

Lilian Timveos was appointed Senator for the Midlands Province, covering 28 constituencies, since August 2013. She was the Chief Whip in The Senate and she was once elected Chairperson of the Thematic Committee on HIV/AIDS in the Senate. The Movement for Democratic Change President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, subsequently appointed Hon. Senator Timveos Alternative Secretary and Spokesperson for Domestic Affairs, a role she used effectively to keep the government in check and to articulate MDC-T positions on crucial issues.

Timveos worked very hard to maintain party unity and cohesion in the Midlands South Province, where she was Treasurer and Chaired the Province 2 terms until she was elected into the executive. She was instrumental in saving the lives of thousands of MDC-supporters and officials from the clutches of Zanu PF militias in Mberengwa, often accommodating some of the victims in her own home. She and her family also contributed immensely towards the liberty of thousands of falsely arrested and accused activists, providing bail money and fines.

Recalled from Parliament

Timveos, Thabitha Khumalo, Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami were recalled from Parliament by former MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe in 2020 after being accused of supporting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Defecting to Zanu PF

Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timveos dumped the Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora-led led opposition parties and joined the ruling Zanu PF on 24 February 2021. The event took place at the State House in Harare where they were accepted into Zanu PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Timveos served as senator for Midlands Province before she was recalled from Parliament in 2020 by Mwonzora who said she was no longer a member of the MDC-T.[2]

Graduation From Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology

After defecting to Zanu-PF, Timveos graduated from the party’s Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology in April 2021. She was appointed a member of Zanu PF’s Zvishavane District.[3]