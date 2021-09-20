Difference between revisions of "Lilian Zemura"
Latest revision as of 13:21, 20 September 2021
|Lilian Zemura
|Born
|September 1, 1950
Nkayi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency.
Background
Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi
Political career
- Career##