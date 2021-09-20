'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].

'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party . He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency.

Background

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi

Political career

Career##



















