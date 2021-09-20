Pindula

'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].  
+
'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Lilian Zemura
Born (1950-09-01) September 1, 1950 (age 71)
Nkayi
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency.

Background

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi

Political career

References

