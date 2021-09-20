In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.<ref name="P"/>

She joined Zanu PF in 1978 during the liberation war. In 1982, Zemura was secretary for education. In 1984, Lilian Zemura was elected to Provincial Post as secretary for education in the Women’s League.

She did her Standard 6 at Amazvimabili Primary School. Lilian Zemura then attended Mpopoma Secondary School before United College of Education where she got her T4 Teachers Training Course. Zemura trained as a paralegal at the Legal Resource Foundation.<ref name="P"/>

'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].

'''Lilian Zemura''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party . He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa Constituency]].

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency.

Background

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi

Education

She did her Standard 6 at Amazvimabili Primary School. Lilian Zemura then attended Mpopoma Secondary School before United College of Education where she got her T4 Teachers Training Course. Zemura trained as a paralegal at the Legal Resource Foundation.[1]

Career

Politics

She joined Zanu PF in 1978 during the liberation war. In 1982, Zemura was secretary for education. In 1984, Lilian Zemura was elected to Provincial Post as secretary for education in the Women’s League.

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.[1]

References

1.0 1.1 Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; no text was provided for refs named P



