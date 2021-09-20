In 2008, Zemura ran as a Zanu-PF candidate for the Murehwa parliamentary seat but lost to [[Ward Nezi]]. Ahead of the 2008 election runoff between [[Robert Mugabe]] and [[Morgan Tsvangirai]], Zemura accompanied [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] and [[David Parirenyatwa]] in Murehwa West for a political meeting which the local population was told to attend or face beatings or arrest.<ref name="G">Chris McGreal, [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2008/apr/21/zimbabwe Mugabe minister accused of gun threats], ''The Guardian'', Published: April 21, 2008, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.<ref name="P"/>

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.<ref name="P"/>

Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency. In 2018, Zemura was appointed the Zanu PF proportional representative for Mashonaland East.

Background

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi[1]

Education

She did her Standard 6 at Amazvimabili Primary School. Lilian Zemura then attended Mpopoma Secondary School before United College of Education where she got her T4 Teachers Training Course. Zemura trained as a paralegal at the Legal Resource Foundation.[1]

Career

Politics

She joined Zanu PF in 1978 during the liberation war. In 1982, Zemura was secretary for education. In 1984, Lilian Zemura was elected to Provincial Post as secretary for education in the Women’s League.

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.[1]

2008 Election Violence

In 2008, Zemura ran as a Zanu-PF candidate for the Murehwa parliamentary seat but lost to Ward Nezi. Ahead of the 2008 election runoff between Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai, Zemura accompanied Joel Biggie Matiza and David Parirenyatwa in Murehwa West for a political meeting which the local population was told to attend or face beatings or arrest.[2]

References



