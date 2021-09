Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi<ref name="P">[https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:4In1WNzehngJ:https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-zemura-lilian+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=zw HON ZEMURA LILIAN], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: September 16, 2021 , Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref> She is a relative of the late Reuben Zemura who was a prominent businessman and ZANU-PF politician.<ref name="C">Forward Nyanyiwa, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-dance-with-father-zimbabwe-in-mukarakate A dance with Father Zimbabwe in Mukarakate], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 5, 2020 , Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

Lilian Zemura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of ZANU-PF. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa Constituency. In 2018, Zemura was appointed the Zanu PF proportional representative for Mashonaland East.

Background

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi[1] She is a relative of the late Reuben Zemura who was a prominent businessman and ZANU-PF politician.[2]

Education

She did her Standard 6 at Amazvimabili Primary School. Lilian Zemura then attended Mpopoma Secondary School before United College of Education where she got her T4 Teachers Training Course. Zemura trained as a paralegal at the Legal Resource Foundation.[1]

Career

Politics

She joined Zanu PF in 1978 during the liberation war. In 1982, Zemura was secretary for education. In 1984, Lilian Zemura was elected to Provincial Post as secretary for education in the Women’s League.

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.[1]

2008 Election Violence

In 2008, Zemura ran as a Zanu-PF candidate for the Murehwa parliamentary seat but lost to Ward Nezi. Ahead of the 2008 election runoff between Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai, Zemura accompanied Joel Biggie Matiza and David Parirenyatwa in Murehwa West for a political meeting which the local population was told to attend or face beatings or arrest.[3]

References