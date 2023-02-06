In 2008, Zemura ran as a Zanu - PF candidate for the Murehwa parliamentary seat but lost to [[Ward Nezi]]. Ahead of the 2008 election runoff between [[Robert Mugabe]] and [[Morgan Tsvangirai]], Zemura accompanied [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] and [[David Parirenyatwa]] in Murehwa West for a political meeting which the local population was told to attend or face beatings or arrest.<ref name="G">Chris McGreal, [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2008/apr/21/zimbabwe Mugabe minister accused of gun threats], ''The Guardian'', Published: April 21, 2008, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

In 2000, Zemura was elected to the Central Committee and in 2015 she was chosen as a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary for Disabled and Disadvantaged People. She worked as a paralegal for 25 years before coming to Parliament.<ref name="P"/>

She joined Zanu PF in 1978 during the liberation war. In 1982, Zemura was secretary for education. In 1984, Lilian Zemura was elected to Provincial Post as secretary for education in the Women’s League.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

She did her Standard 6 at Amazvimabili Primary School . Lilian Zemura then attended Mpopoma Secondary School before United College of Education where she got her T4 Teachers Training Course . Zemura trained as a paralegal at the Legal Resource Foundation . <ref name="P"/>

She is a relative of the late [[ Reuben Zemura ]] who was a prominent businessman and Zanu PF politician. <ref name="C">Forward Nyanyiwa, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-dance-with-father-zimbabwe-in-mukarakate A dance with Father Zimbabwe in Mukarakate], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 5, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref> <br/>

Lilian Zemura was born on 1 September 1950 in Nkayi<ref name="P">[https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:4In1WNzehngJ:https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-zemura-lilian+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=zw HON ZEMURA LILIAN], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: September 16, 2021, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref> She is a relative of the late Reuben Zemura who was a prominent businessman and ZANU- PF politician.<ref name="C">Forward Nyanyiwa, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-dance-with-father-zimbabwe-in-mukarakate A dance with Father Zimbabwe in Mukarakate], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 5, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref> Zemura is the paternal grandmother of footballer [[Jordan Zemura]].<ref name="AFB">[https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/zemura-trials-tribulations-being-fired-as-a-glass-fitter/ ZEMURA: TRIALS, TRIBULATIONS & BEING FIRED AS A GLASS FITTER], ''AFC Bournemouth'', Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>

