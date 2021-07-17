Lillian Kudya is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the Labour Court.

Education

Lillian Kudya is a qualified lawyer who also holds a Masters degree in Women’s Law, joined the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in 1992 as a magistrate.[1]

Career

She rose through the ranks to the highest grade of regional magistrate. At the Harare Magistrates’ Court, Lillian Kudya was known for handling high profile cases.

In 2009, Mrs Kudya joined the Legal Resources Foundation as a legal research officer, a position she held until her appointment to the Labour Court in 2011.[1]