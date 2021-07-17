Difference between revisions of "Lillian Kudya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Lillian Kudya''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the Labour Court. ==Education== Lillian Kudya is a qualified lawyer who also holds a Masters degree in Women’...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Lillian Kudya
|keywords= Lillian Kudya
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Lillian Kudya
|image_alt= Lillian Kudya
Revision as of 17:26, 17 July 2021
Lillian Kudya is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the Labour Court.
Education
Lillian Kudya is a qualified lawyer who also holds a Masters degree in Women’s Law, joined the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in 1992 as a magistrate.[1]
Career
She rose through the ranks to the highest grade of regional magistrate. At the Harare Magistrates’ Court, Lillian Kudya was known for handling high profile cases.
In 2009, Mrs Kudya joined the Legal Resources Foundation as a legal research officer, a position she held until her appointment to the Labour Court in 2011.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Daniel Nemukuyu, 2 lawyers sworn in as Labour Court presidents, The Herald, Published: May 23, 2011, Retrieved: July 17, 2021