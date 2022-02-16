Pindula

In July 2018, Lillyn Chadzingwa was elected to Ward 11 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2629 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutasa RDC with 2629 votes, beating Julius Gwazayi of MDC-Alliance with 1759 votes. [1]

Events

