Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.<ref name="I">[https://www.instagram.com/p/CQJorg6DQZm/ Lily Java], ''Instangram'', Published: June 15, 2021, Retrieved: June 16, 2021</ref>

Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.

Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.

Background

Age

Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.[1]

Pictures

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye on the Beach

Lily Tsegaye

Prophetess Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java

Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java Touching Her Belly

Prophet Passion Java and wife Lily Tsegaye

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye pray for Zimdancehall producer Levelz





References