Difference between revisions of "Lily Tsegaye"
|
SoulKabweza (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Lily Tsegaye''' is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self proclaimed prophet [[Passion Java]].
|+
'''Lily Tsegaye''' is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of selfproclaimed prophet [[Passion Java]].
|−
Tsegaye married Java
|+
Tsegaye married Java 2016 following Java's divorce his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
|Line 105:
|Line 111:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Lily Tsegaye Java's Wife- Pindula
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Lily Tsegaye, Passion Java,
|+
|keywords=Lily Tsegaye, Passion Java ,
|description=Lily Tsegaye is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean religious leader. She is most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java.
|description=Lily Tsegaye is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean religious leader. She is most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java.
|+
|+
}}
}}
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
Latest revision as of 14:21, 16 June 2021
|Lily Tsegaye
|Known for
|Being Passion Java's wife
|Website
|instagram
Lily Tsegaye is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java.
Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.
Background
Age
Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.[1]
Pictures