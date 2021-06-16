Pindula

'''Lily Tsegaye''' is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self proclaimed prophet [[Passion Java]].
'''Lily Tsegaye''' is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet [[Passion Java]].
  
Tsegaye married Java inn 2016 following Java's divorce with his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.
Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.
==Background==
===Age===
Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.<ref name="I">[https://www.instagram.com/p/CQJorg6DQZm/ Lily Java], ''Instangram'', Published: June 15, 2021, Retrieved: June 16, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==
Line 105: Line 111:
  
 
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
 
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]

Lily Tsegaye
Lily Tsegaye.jpg
Known forBeing Passion Java's wife
Websiteinstagram.com/lilylilo22

Lily Tsegaye is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java.

Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.

Background

Age

Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.[1]

Pictures

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye on the Beach
Lily Tsegaye
Prophetess Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java
Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java Touching Her Belly
Prophet Passion Java and wife Lily Tsegaye
Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye
Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye pray for Zimdancehall producer Levelz


References

  1. Lily Java, Instangram, Published: June 15, 2021, Retrieved: June 16, 2021
