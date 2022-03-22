His message read: "I wish you understand the position that I'll be in if you don't remove the pregnancy."

There is a transference in the spirit when connecting to the right person. I pray you connect to the grace upon our lives or that God will connect you to the right people in Jesus name!

Lily Tsegaye is an Ethiopian-Zimbabwean most known for being the wife of self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java.

Tsegaye married Java in 2016 following Java's divorce from his ex-wife Yasmin a year earlier.

Background

Lily Tsegaye was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She is the youngest in a family of three. Lily was born into a Christian family.[1]

Age

Lily Tsegaye was born on 15 June.[2]

Husband

Passion Java

Lily revealed she met Passion Java at a conference in Baltimore, in the United States in 2014. However, she emphasized that she had nothing to do with Java’s divorce from his first wife. She said she met Passion Java in 2014 around August and they began to share different views and ideas. She has denied funding her husband's flamboyant lifestyle.[1]

Children

Passion and Lily Java have 4 sons. In 2020 the couple welcomed their fourth son who was introduced by Passion Java in December 2020 as Twabam Java on Facebook.[3]

Calling

In an interview with Financial Gazette, Lily Tsegaye said she met the Lord Jesus when she was 23 in a vision and had different encounters in the spirit where the Lord told her what her calling was. She said:

I met the Lord Jesus when I was 23 in a vision and had different encounters in the spirit where the Lord told me what my calling was. I have been serving in my local church in Washington DC. I have been actively involved in the children’s ministry, choir and young adult ministry. I preach, teach, counsel and I have the prophetic grace upon my life.

[1]

Gift of Prophecy

On 5 January 2021, Tsegaye claimed that she acquired her gift of prophecy after connecting with her husband. The claim attracted criticism from some more religious individuals who found it offensive while some found it funny. She said:

Many people ask me “what can I do to prophesy and minister like you? I’m going to give you the secret today! The easiest way to start prophesying is to connect to someone who already walks in that grace. From the moment I connected to my husband, the prophetic unction was birthed in my spirit. I began to prophesy names and numbers, I started seeing house addresses and family members. I was able to describe in detail what’s inside their house what kind of car they drive or what they have only spoken in their heart. There is a transference in the spirit when connecting to the right person. I pray you connect to the grace upon our lives or that God will connect you to the right people in Jesus name!

[4]





Husband's Alleged Infidelity

In March 2022, Leshaan Da Gama exposed her alleged secret affair with Lily Java's husband Passion. Responding to the claims, Passion Java neither denied nor confirmed the reports that are circulating on social media. Instead, Passion Java who seemed to be impressed with himself for having impregnated Da Gama came up with biblical examples of men who were involved in polygamous relationships.

Passion Java said:

“Akomana ka, vakomana vemubhabheri vayinakirwa. Hmmm baba vayiita kunge movie life yavo, vayinakirwa. David ayichaya, kuchaya, ayinakirwa akarova mkadzi wemunhu. Mfesi ndasamunzwisisa. Shamwari Jacob akashanda for 14 years, kushandira vakadzi two kuti anakirwe."

[5]

View the leaked messages below:

Education

She went to a Cathedral school until she was nine years old when her father took her to America to further her education. She has been in America since 2000.[1]

Pictures

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye on the Beach

Lily Tsegaye

Prophetess Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java

Lily Tsegaye and Passion Java Touching Her Belly

Prophet Passion Java and wife Lily Tsegaye

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye

Passion Java and Lily Tsegaye pray for Zimdancehall producer Levelz



