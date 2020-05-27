Difference between revisions of "Limiot Mambure"

In July 2018, Limiot Mambure was elected to Ward 34 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2276 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Mutare RDC with 2276 votes, beating Arthur Manyenyekeni, independent with 1886 votes, Pasinyore Kanetsaof MDC-Alliance with 669 votes, Maxwell Dzobo of NPF with 295 votes and Talent Chikunda of PRC with 189 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

