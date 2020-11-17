Limumba Karim

Limumba Karim was a Malawian who died in the accident that claimed the lives of Zimbabweans, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi and Mitchele Amuli popularly known as Moana and Mozambican model Alicia Adams. He was a fugitive from Malawi justice.[1]

Background

According to Malawi publication Nyasa Times, Karim was a fugitive from justice, wanted in connection with the country’s biggest corruption scandal. Known as Cashgate, the 2013 scandal saw more than US$32 million (K2.4 billion) being siphoned out of government coffers and resulted in donors who bankroll the country’s budget by up to 40% pulling the plug on aid.

Businessman Limumba had faced money laundering (Anti Money Laundering) charges related to the scandal involving US$2.6 million before he escaped justice and was reportedly based in South Africa. His bail was revoked in January 2017 and an arrest warrant issued after he failed to attend court.[2]

Limumba Karim was reportedly survived by three children, one in South Africa, a newly born in Mozambique and one in Malawi at the time of his death.

Criminal Offence

Limimba escaped justice from Malawi and was based in South Africa as he was answering a case together with former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo over involvement in the cashgaye scandal, the biggest corruption scandal in Malawi's history that took place in 2013. Malawi government was demanding Karim's extradition from South Africa.

Death

He died on the spot Sunday 8 November 2020 morning after the Rolls Royce they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, crashing into trees and bursting into flames. The accident occurred along Harare’s Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) as the four returned from a birthday party for one Mitchelle ‘Moana’ Amuli who was also in the vehicle and died on the spot.

Remains of the Rolls Royce

Video

Limumba Karim background and the convoy with his body in South Africa

Karim's send off in South Africa





References