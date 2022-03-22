Difference between revisions of "Linda Masarira"

In '''2022''', she contested the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]] as MP for Harare Central Constituency .

Following her expulsion from MDC-T, Masarira founded her own party, naming it [[ Labour, Economists and African Democrats ]] (LEAD). In ''' May 2019 ''' the party held an event to launch its ideology and strategy for the 2023 elections. It also announced its senior leaders. ''' Masarira ''' was named the official president of the party .

Following her expulsion from MDC-T, Masarira founded her own party, naming it Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In May 2019 the party held an event to launch its ideology and strategy for the 2023 elections. It also announced its senior leaders. Masarira was named the official president of the party.

In early April 2019, following the circulation on social media of Masarira's picture in a Zanu-PF wrapping cloth, she was fired from MDC-T.

In early April 2019, following the circulation on social media of Masarira's picture in a Zanu-PF wrapping cloth, she was fired from MDC-T.

She criticised the [[ Nelson Chamisa ]] -led MDC for not accepting the decision of the constitutional court that ruled Emmerson Mnangagwa had won the presidential election.

She criticised the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC for not accepting the decision of the constitutional court that ruled Emmerson Mnangagwa had won the presidential election.

Masarira contested the ''' July 2018 ''' elections as an MDC-T Member of Parliament candidate for the Harare Central seat. She lost.

Masarira contested the July 2018 elections as an MDC-T Member of Parliament candidate for the Harare Central seat. She lost.

On ''' 21 April 2018 ''' , ''' Masarira ''' was elected spokesperson of the MDC-T faction led by [[ Thokozani Khupe ]] at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru. <ref name="pn_a2018">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/21/thokozani-khupe-unveils-party-leadership/?_ga=2.110639301.1912628093.1524297695-1085464342.1521124961 Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership], ''Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018''</ref>.

On 21 April 2018, Masarira was elected spokesperson of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru.<ref name="pn_a2018">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/21/thokozani-khupe-unveils-party-leadership/?_ga=2.110639301.1912628093.1524297695-1085464342.1521124961 Thokozani Khupe Unveils Party Leadership], ''Pindula News, Published: 21 April 2018, Retrieved: 22 April 2018''</ref>.

In ''' December 2016 ''' , at a [[Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition]] conference held in Harare, Masarira reportedly said “Ndebele people are cowards and cry-babies”. The statement statements went viral on social media and news websites which accused her of tribalism. Masarira was prompted to clarify that she only meant that "most" people from Matabeleland generally (as opposed to Ndebele people specifically) were " were reluctant to participate in efforts to confront the system in fighting for their rights."

In December 2016, at a [[Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition]] conference held in Harare, Masarira reportedly said “Ndebele people are cowards and cry-babies”. The statement statements went viral on social media and news websites which accused her of tribalism. Masarira was prompted to clarify that she only meant that "most" people from Matabeleland generally (as opposed to Ndebele people specifically) were " were reluctant to participate in efforts to confront the system in fighting for their rights."

She was subsequently sent to [[Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison]] on remand. Her case was repeatedly postponed by the magistrate's courts, in a move widely seen as an attempt to frustrate the justice process. Masarira was only released on ''' 26 September ''' after her lawyers approached the High Court seeking an order requiring the detained person to be released or to be brought before the court for the lawfulness of the detention to be justified and the detention to be declared illegal and ordering the detained person's prompt release.

She was subsequently sent to [[Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison]] on remand. Her case was repeatedly postponed by the magistrate's courts, in a move widely seen as an attempt to frustrate the justice process. Masarira was only released on 26 September after her lawyers approached the High Court seeking an order requiring the detained person to be released or to be brought before the court for the lawfulness of the detention to be justified and the detention to be declared illegal and ordering the detained person's prompt release.

On 6 July 2016, Masarira was arrested by the police together with 19 other people. Linda was among the six people that were arrested in [[Budiriro]] and the other 13 people were from Mufakose. Linda Masarira was accused of throwing stones and burning stalls of innocent vendors.<ref name="HeraldZW">[http://www.herald.co.zw/36-nabbed-over-demos/ 36 nabbed over demos], ''Herald'', published: July 7, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

On 6 July 2016, Masarira was arrested by the police together with 19 other people. Linda was among the six people that were arrested in [[Budiriro]] and the other 13 people were from Mufakose. Linda Masarira was accused of throwing stones and burning stalls of innocent vendors.<ref name="HeraldZW">[http://www.herald.co.zw/36-nabbed-over-demos/ 36 nabbed over demos], ''Herald'', published: July 7, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

The campaign was however disrupted by members of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] who arrested [[Patson Dzamara]] and four others over trumped up robbery charges. <ref name="Zim">[http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/06/zrp-swoop-on-night-protestors-arrest-four/ ZRP swoop on night protestors, arrest four], ''The Zimbabwean'', published: June 9, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref> ''' Linda ''' was arrested together with 10 other suspected activists on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. <ref name="Standard">Phyllis Mbanje, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2016/06/12/police-crush-occupy-africa-unity-square-protest/ Police crush Occupy Africa Unity Square protest], ''Standard'', published: June 12, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref> They were remanded out of custody on a $500 bail<ref name="Standard"/> although the bail was reduced to $200 after they failed to raise the money required.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/06/17/africa-unity-square-activists-bail-reduced/ Africa Unity Square activists bail reduced], ''NewsDay'', published: June 17, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

The campaign was however disrupted by members of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] who arrested [[Patson Dzamara]] and four others over trumped up robbery charges.<ref name="Zim">[http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/06/zrp-swoop-on-night-protestors-arrest-four/ ZRP swoop on night protestors, arrest four], ''The Zimbabwean'', published: June 9, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref> Linda was arrested together with 10 other suspected activists on a charge of defeating or obstracting the course of justice. <ref name="Standard">Phyllis Mbanje, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2016/06/12/police-crush-occupy-africa-unity-square-protest/ Police crush Occupy Africa Unity Square protest], ''Standard'', published: June 12, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref> They were remanded out of custody on a $500 bail<ref name="Standard"/> although the bail was reduced to $200 after they failed to raise the money required.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/06/17/africa-unity-square-activists-bail-reduced/ Africa Unity Square activists bail reduced], ''NewsDay'', published: June 17, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

Together with Lynette Tendai Mudehwe of ZAA and other five activists, ''' Masarira ''' started the [[ Occupy Africa Unity Square ]] Campaign in ''' June 2016 ''' , which they intended to run for 16 days. <ref name="Zimba">[http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/06/women-start-16-day-harare-protest/ Women start 16-day Harare protest], ''The Zimbabwean'', published: June 5, 2015, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

Together with Lynette Tendai Mudehwe of ZAA and other five activists, Masarira started the Occupy Africa Unity Square Campaign in June 2016, which they intended to run for 16 days.<ref name="Zimba">[http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/06/women-start-16-day-harare-protest/ Women start 16-day Harare protest], ''The Zimbabwean'', published: June 5, 2015, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

''' Masarira ''' denied the charges saying she was framed by her detractors. <ref name="NZ"> [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-22524-Woman+allegedly+called+Mugabe+excrement/news.aspx Woman allegedly called Mugabe excrement], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: May 14, 2015, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

Masarira denied the charges saying she was framed by her detractors.<ref name="NZ"> [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-22524-Woman+allegedly+called+Mugabe+excrement/news.aspx Woman allegedly called Mugabe excrement], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: May 14, 2015, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

''' Masarira ''' was arrested in ''' May 2015 ''' for allegedly calling [[Robert Mugabe]] excrement at Njanji Bottle around 1800 hrs in Mutare. She appeared before magistrate [[ Annia Ndiraya ]] facing charges of insulting or undermining the authority of the president as defined in Section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. She was remanded out of custody on free bail. Prosecutor [[ Douglas Mutiure ]] told the court that ''' Masarira ''' allegedly told her supervisor [[ Paymore Kamangira ]] that <blockquote>Une badge reZanu PF, kwandiri nonsense, enda kuna Isau Mupfumi, enda kwaunoenda kwaari, enda kuna Mugabe, kwandiri matuzvi (you have a Zanu PF badge, to me it's nonsense, go to Esau Mupfumi, go to him, go to Mugabe, to me its shit).</blockquote>

Masarira was arrested in May 2015 for allegedly calling [[Robert Mugabe]] excrement at Njanji Bottle around 1800 hrs in Mutare. She appeared before magistrate Annia Ndiraya facing charges of insulting or undermining the authority of the president as defined in Section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. She was remanded out of custody on free bail. Prosecutor Douglas Mutiure told the court that Masarira allegedly told her supervisor Paymore Kamangira that <blockquote>Une badge reZanu PF, kwandiri nonsense, enda kuna Isau Mupfumi, enda kwaunoenda kwaari, enda kuna Mugabe, kwandiri matuzvi (you have a Zanu PF badge, to me it's nonsense, go to Esau Mupfumi, go to him, go to Mugabe, to me its shit).</blockquote>

Masarira is a widow and former employee of the [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]]. <ref name="VOA">Patricia Mudadigwa, [http://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe---protest---women-arrests/3434178.html Children Suffer as Political Activist Mum Languishes in Remand Prison], ''VOA'', published: July 25, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

Masarira is a widow and former employee of the [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="VOA">Patricia Mudadigwa, [http://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe---protest---women-arrests/3434178.html Children Suffer as Political Activist Mum Languishes in Remand Prison], ''VOA'', published: July 25, 2016, retrieved: July 26, 2016</ref>

''' Linda Masarira ''' is a mother to 5 children. She spent some time in [[Mutare]] then moved to [[ Harare ]] where she founded the [[Zimbabwe Women in Politics Alliance]](ZWPA). ''' Masarira ''' is very passionate about fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe. <ref name="Giraffe"> [http://www.giraffe.org/linda-masarira], ''Giraffe'' Published: , Retrieved: 25 july 2016''</ref> She is not only an activist in the [[Zimbabwe Activists Alliance]] (ZAA), but also a part of the Tajamuka movement. <ref name="Zim"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/07/war-vets-welcome-to-tajamukasesjikile/], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published:22 July 2016 , Retrieved: 25 July 2016''</ref>

Linda Masarira is a mother to 5 children. She spent some time staying in [[Mutare]] then moved to Harare where she founded the [[Zimbabwe Women in Politics Alliance]](ZWPA). Masarira is very passionate about fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe.<ref name="Giraffe"> [http://www.giraffe.org/linda-masarira], ''Giraffe'' Published: , Retrieved: 25 july 2016''</ref> She is not only an activist in the [[Zimbabwe Activists Alliance]] (ZAA), but also a part of the Tajamuka movement.<ref name="Zim"> [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/2016/07/war-vets-welcome-to-tajamukasesjikile/], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published:22 July 2016 , Retrieved: 25 July 2016''</ref>

Masarira is known for her activism from ''' 2016 - 2017 ''' as part of the [[Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign]] movement.

Masarira is known for her activism from 2016 - 2017 as part of the [[Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign]] movement.

'''Linda Masarira''' is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of a party she founded in ''' April 2019 ''' , the [[Labour, Economists and African Democrats]] party (LEAD). Masarira is the former spokesperson for the MDC-T faction led by [[Thokozani Khupe]] a party from which she was fired in early ''' April 2019 ''' for wearing [[ Zanu-PF ]] party regalia at home.

'''Linda Masarira''' is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of a party she founded in April 2019, the [[Labour, Economists and African Democrats]] party (LEAD). Masarira is the former spokesperson for the MDC-T faction led by [[Thokozani Khupe]] a party from which she was fired in early April 2019 for wearing Zanu-PF party regalia at home.

Linda Masarira is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of a party she founded in April 2019, the Labour, Economists and African Democrats party (LEAD). Masarira is the former spokesperson for the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe a party from which she was fired in early April 2019 for wearing Zanu-PF party regalia at home.

Masarira is known for her activism from 2016 - 2017 as part of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign movement.

See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).



Background

Linda Masarira is a mother to 5 children. She spent some time in Mutare then moved to Harare where she founded the Zimbabwe Women in Politics Alliance(ZWPA). Masarira is very passionate about fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe. [1] She is not only an activist in the Zimbabwe Activists Alliance (ZAA), but also a part of the Tajamuka movement. [2]

Masarira is a widow and former employee of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. [3]

Political Career

Insulting President

Masarira was arrested in May 2015 for allegedly calling Robert Mugabe excrement at Njanji Bottle around 1800 hrs in Mutare. She appeared before magistrate Annia Ndiraya facing charges of insulting or undermining the authority of the president as defined in Section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. She was remanded out of custody on free bail. Prosecutor Douglas Mutiure told the court that Masarira allegedly told her supervisor Paymore Kamangira that

Une badge reZanu PF, kwandiri nonsense, enda kuna Isau Mupfumi, enda kwaunoenda kwaari, enda kuna Mugabe, kwandiri matuzvi (you have a Zanu PF badge, to me it's nonsense, go to Esau Mupfumi, go to him, go to Mugabe, to me its shit).

Masarira denied the charges saying she was framed by her detractors. [4]

16 Days Occupation

Together with Lynette Tendai Mudehwe of ZAA and other five activists, Masarira started the Occupy Africa Unity Square Campaign in June 2016, which they intended to run for 16 days. [5]

The campaign was however disrupted by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who arrested Patson Dzamara and four others over trumped up robbery charges. [2] Linda was arrested together with 10 other suspected activists on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. [6] They were remanded out of custody on a $500 bail[6] although the bail was reduced to $200 after they failed to raise the money required.[7]

Picture Gallery

July 2016 Arrest and Imprisonment

On 6 July 2016, Masarira was arrested by the police together with 19 other people. Linda was among the six people that were arrested in Budiriro and the other 13 people were from Mufakose. Linda Masarira was accused of throwing stones and burning stalls of innocent vendors.[8]

Masarira was denied bail on 9 July 2016 at Mbare Magistrates Court.

She was subsequently sent to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on remand. Her case was repeatedly postponed by the magistrate's courts, in a move widely seen as an attempt to frustrate the justice process. Masarira was only released on 26 September after her lawyers approached the High Court seeking an order requiring the detained person to be released or to be brought before the court for the lawfulness of the detention to be justified and the detention to be declared illegal and ordering the detained person's prompt release.

Criticised for tribalism

In December 2016, at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition conference held in Harare, Masarira reportedly said “Ndebele people are cowards and cry-babies”. The statement statements went viral on social media and news websites which accused her of tribalism. Masarira was prompted to clarify that she only meant that "most" people from Matabeleland generally (as opposed to Ndebele people specifically) were " were reluctant to participate in efforts to confront the system in fighting for their rights." [9]

As MDC-T Spokesperson

On 21 April 2018, Masarira was elected spokesperson of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru. [10].

Masarira contested the July 2018 elections as an MDC-T Member of Parliament candidate for the Harare Central seat. She lost.

She criticised the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC for not accepting the decision of the constitutional court that ruled Emmerson Mnangagwa had won the presidential election.

Linda Masarira in Zanu-PF Regalia in 2019

In early April 2019, following the circulation on social media of Masarira's picture in a Zanu-PF wrapping cloth, she was fired from MDC-T.

Founding LEAD

Following her expulsion from MDC-T, Masarira founded her own party, naming it Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In May 2019 the party held an event to launch its ideology and strategy for the 2023 elections. It also announced its senior leaders. Masarira was named the official president of the party.

2022 By-elections

In 2022, she contested the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) as MP for Harare Central Constituency.