Difference between revisions of "Lindela Ndlovu"

'''Professor Lindela Ndlovu''' was a Zimbabwean biochemist and was the second Vice-Chancellor of the [[National University of Science and Technology ]] after succeeding [[Phineas Makhurane ]]. He was also a founding member of the Zimbabwe Academy of Science and served as the Honorary President of the South African Academy of Animal Science.

Background

He was born in 1953 in Zimbabwe. He was married to Lindiwe Sibanda Majele and the couple had 3 children Lindelwe, Lindumuzi and Likhwa.

Education

The late Ndlovu, who hailed from Old Pumula, left the country in the 1970s for studies in the United States of America where he majored in Animal Science.[1] Lindela Ndlovu received his B.Sc. in Chemistry/Biology (First Class) from the University of Sierra Leone in 1978, M.Sc. in Agricultural Biochemistry from the University of Wales (UK), and a Ph.D. in Animal Nutrition from the University of Guelph (Canada) in 1985. He was a proud graduate of Mzingwane High School.

Career

He served as a Professor of Animal Science at the University of Limpopo in South Africa, and for nine years was Dean of Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Zimbabwe. He spent several decades in the United States studying animal science. Ndlovu earned his PhD degree in 1985 at the University of Guelph, in Ontario, Canada. In 1995, Ndlovu helped initiate a research project with J. D. Reed from the University of Wisconsin into the ecological biochemistry of proanthocyanidins. In 2007, he was the recipient of the Gold Medal for Research from the South African Academy for Animal Science.

Professor Lindela Ndlovu was a tour-de-force in academia, leadership, mentorship and community building in Zimbabwe, regionally and internationally. As Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), a position he assumed in October 2005 until November 10, 2015, Ndlovu oversaw the growth of NUST, Zimbabwe’s second largest premier university from three initial faculties to six while simultaneously promoting non-conventional academic offerings such as parallel programs, block release programs, etc.[2]

The leadership qualities exhibited by Lindela Ndlovu did not evolve overnight but over years of dedication to serve his country and others through a career that spanned 27 years in higher education. He rose from a Lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe to full Professor. Ndlovu served as post-graduate Coordinator and Department Chair, Deputy Dean and Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at UZ, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Acting Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor at NUST. As Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Zimbabwe he spearheaded a major curriculum review and initiated inter-departmental research programs.

During his tenure at various capacities, he supervised over 100 undergraduate honours projects, 30 Masters’ thesis and 15 doctoral dissertations as well serving as an external examiner at 15 universities in the world. It is significant to note that most of his PhD students have gone on to become established professional animal scientists in government research institutes, universities and the private sector.

Beyond the academy, Lindela Ndlovu’s footprint was also firmly established in both the public and private sector in Zimbabwe. Professor Lindela Ndlovu was a founder member of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences and served as Board Chairman of the Cold Storage Company of Zimbabwe, and was a member of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education. He also served on research evaluation boards for several grant awarding bodies including the International Foundation for Science, the Research Council of Zimbabwe, the ZIMRE Actuarial and Medical Research Trust and the National Research Foundation of South Africa as well as on the Boards of Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre, Chemplex, Olivine Industries, and Agricultural Marketing Authority.

Some of his Publications

Lindela Rowland Ndlovu; Joseph Francis (1997). Performance and Nutritional Management of Draught Cattle in Smallholder Farming in Zimbabwe. University of Zimbabwe Publications. ISBN 978-0-908307-62-3.

Lindela R. Ndlovu (1991). Goat Development in Zimbabwe: Prospects and Constraints. Department of Animal Science, University of Zimbabwe.

Death

Prof Ndlovu, who had been battling diabetes, collapsed and died at Galen House Medical Centre where he had been rushed for a medical checkup.[3]

Awards

In recognition of his research, Lindela Ndlovu was awarded the International Foundation for Science /DANIDA award for Excellence in smallholder livestock research in 1998, The University of The North Distinguished Science Researcher award in 2000, the South African Society of Animal Science Gold Medal for Research in 2007, and the Research Council of Zimbabwe Presidential Award for Agriculture Research (Animal Science) in 2013. He also won the Manager of the Year award for the Public Sector from the Zimbabwe Institute of Management in 2007 for his leadership of the National University of Science and Technology.





