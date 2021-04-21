|description= Professor Lindiwe Majele Sibanda is a Zimbabwean born academic. In April 2021 she was appointed to the Nestlé Board of Directors. She was confirmed at Nestlé's 154th AGM held in Switzerland following a recommendation made in February 2021.

Professor '''Lindiwe Majele Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born academic. In April 2021 she was appointed to the Nestlé Board of Directors.

Background

Age

She was born in 1963.[1]

Education

Professor Lindiwe Majela Sibanda holds a BSc Degree from the University of Alexandria in Egypt and an MSc and PhD, University of Reading, UK.[2]

Career

In September 2020, Professor Sibanda was appointed as Director of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) Centre of Excellence in Food Security, hosted at the University of Pretoria (UP) in collaboration with the University of Nairobi, Kenya, and the University of Ghana, Legon.

She has served as CEO of FANRPAN and vice-president of AGRA for more than 15 years. Prior to her appointment as ACoE director, she was a research fellow at the Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship at UP. She serves as the co-chair of the Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture (GACSA), is a member of the SDG Target by 2030 Champions on Reducing Food Loss and Waste and a commissioner for the EAT-Lancet Commission on Sustainable Healthy Food Systems. In July 2020, the Food Planet Prize appointed her as a member of its jury which named two recipients of $2 million in 2020. She works closely with WUR to prepare the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) 2021 report to inform the United Nations 2021 Food Systems Summit.[3]

Professor Sibanda serves on the United Nations (UN) Committee for Policy Development (CDP), and the African Union Commission (AUC) Leadership Council. She has served as a university professor in agriculture, animal sciences and veterinary sciences and she is a regular guest lecturer at several universities.

She was appointed a member of the ACIAR Policy Advisory Council. [2] Professor Sibanda relocated to Zimbabwe after she was appointed in the Zimbabwe Government Presidential Advisory Council, member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board of Governors and deputy Chair of Council for the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). [4]

Awards and Honours

She is a recipient of numerous awards for her contribution towards agriculture and food security in Africa; including the, Science Diplomacy Award by the Government of South Africa (2015); FARA Award for Exemplary leadership (2014); and Yara 2013 Prize Laureate; (2013).[2]