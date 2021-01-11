Difference between revisions of "Lindiwe Ndlovu"
Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu is a South African actress well known for her role as Malawian maid Buseje in Ses'Top La.
Age
She was born on 8 January 1977.
Career
She has had small roles in numerous other television series including Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.
Mazinyo Dot Q
She took on the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q (2004).
Zabalaza
She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.