Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu is a South African actress well known for her role as Malawian maid Buseje in Ses'Top La.

Age

She was born on 8 January 1977.

Career

She has had small roles in numerous other television series including Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.

Mazinyo Dot Q

She took on the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q (2004).

Zabalaza

She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.