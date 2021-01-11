Difference between revisions of "Lindiwe Ndlovu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu''' is a South African actress well known for her role as Malawian maid Buseje in Ses'Top La. ==Age== She was born on 8 January 1977. ==Career==...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu'''
|+
'''Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu''' South African actress known for her .
==Age==
==Age==
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.
She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 18:09, 11 January 2021
Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu was an award-winning South African actress known for her roles on Little One (2013), Safari (2013) and Winnie Mandela (2011).
Age
She was born on 8 January 1977.
Career
She has had small roles in numerous other television series including Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.
Mazinyo Dot Q
She took on the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q (2004).
Zabalaza
She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.
Awards
In 2013 she won the SAFTA Golden Horn in the Best Actress - Feature Film category for her appearance on Little One.[1]
Death
Lindiwe Zulu died on 11 January 2021.[2]