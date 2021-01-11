In 2013 she won the SAFTA Golden Horn in the Best Actress - Feature Film category for her appearance on Little One.<ref name="I">[https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2713527/awards?ref_=nm_awd Awards], ''IMDb'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>

She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.

'''Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu''' was an award-winning South African actress known for her roles on Little One (2013), Safari (2013) and Winnie Mandela (2011) .

'''Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu''' is a South African actress well known for her role as Malawian maid Buseje in Ses'Top La .

Age

She was born on 8 January 1977.

Career

She has had small roles in numerous other television series including Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.

Mazinyo Dot Q

She took on the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q (2004).

Zabalaza

Awards

In 2013 she won the SAFTA Golden Horn in the Best Actress - Feature Film category for her appearance on Little One.[1]

Death

Lindiwe Zulu died on 11 January 2021.[2]

