Lindiwe Zulu died on 11 January 2021.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/TvMzansi/status/1348689158836006912 TV Mzansi], ''Twitter
Latest revision as of 18:29, 11 January 2021
Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu was an award-winning South African actress known for her roles on Little One (2013), Safari (2013) and Winnie Mandela (2011).
Age
She was born on 8 January 1977.
Career
She had small roles in numerous other television series including Egoli, Stokvel, Erfsondes, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Backstage, Ga Re Dumele and Home Affairs.
Mazinyo Dot Q
She made her debut acting appearance in 2014 when she took on the role of Qondi in Mazinyo Dot Q.[1]
Zabalaza
She also has a starring role as Sponono, a hardened woman criminal who has spent 10 years in jail for murdering a man who tried to rape Gasta, in the Mzansi Magic soap opera Zabalaza.
Movies
Winnie Mandela (2011)
She appeared in Winnie Mandela playing the role of the hysterical woman.[2]
Little One (2013)
Ndlovu appeared in the movie Little One as Pauline. Her performance earned her an award. [2]
Safari (2013)
In 2013 she appeared in the movie Safari playing the role of Mbali's aunt.[2]
Awards
In 2013 she won the SAFTA Golden Horn in the Best Actress - Feature Film category for her appearance on Little One.[3]
Death
Lindiwe Zulu died on 11 January 2021.[4] Her longtime agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed her death.
Lynne said that Lindiwe died in her sleep on the morning of January 11 due to health complications, but would not be drawn into speculation that her death was related to Covid-19. She said:
“It's been a very difficult day. She passed this morning. She had medical issues, high blood pressure and so on. She apparently had trouble breathing and passed away in her sleep. I do not know if her death was related to Covid".
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Kyle Zeeman and Karishma Thakurdin, Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms, TimesLive, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Lindiwe Ndlovu, IMDb, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Awards, IMDb, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ TV Mzansi, Twitter, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021