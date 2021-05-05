Dr Lindiwe Tsope is a South African and the first pupil from Oprah Winfrey’s school, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG), to obtain a PhD.

Education

Lindiwe Tsope who obtained a BA in social science, BA Honours, Master of Arts from Rhodes University (RU), completed her doctoral degree in 2020. Tsope matriculated from OWLAG in 2012.[1]

Career

Tsope was a lecture at Rhodes University from 2018 to 2020. She had started off as a tutor.[1]