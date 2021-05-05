Difference between revisions of "Lindiwe Tsope"
|−
|+
Dr Lindiwe Tsope is a South African and the first pupil from Oprah Winfrey’s school, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG), to obtain a PhD.
Education
Lindiwe Tsope who obtained a BA in social science, BA Honours, Master of Arts from Rhodes University (RU), completed her doctoral degree in 2020. Tsope matriculated from OWLAG in 2012.[1]
Career
Tsope was a lecture at Rhodes University from 2018 to 2020. She had started off as a tutor.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chulumanco Mahamba, Dr Lindiwe Tsope is the first pupil from Oprah Winfrey’s school to obtain PhD, IOL, Published: May 5, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021