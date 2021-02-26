Lindsay Dentlinger is a South African journalist who works as a reporter for eNCA.

Racial Bias Scandal

In February 2021, Lindsay Dentlinger was involved in a racial bias scandal. eNCA came out in defence of Dentlinger saying that her "alleged inconsistent behaviour" to Covid-19 protocols during a live interview "was not racially motivated or with malicious intent".

Dentlinger was conducting interviews during the budget speech and spoke to FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald while he wasn't wearing a mask. When she turned to UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, she asked him to keep on his mask.

The incident caused social media backlash and led to allegations of racism. eNCA managing editor John Bailey said Dentlinger "failed to request that the interviewee wear a mask" due to the pressures of a live broadcast.[1]